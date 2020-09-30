Lester Holt Will Moderate a Live Town Hall With Joe Biden on Monday, Oct. 5

In 2018, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt made clear that he was done moderating presidential debates after his 2016 experience. That remains the case, as Holt is not slated to moderate any of the 4 presidential/vice presidential debates in 2020.

However, he will be hosting a live town hall with a major presidential candidate next month.

NBC News announced during its presidential debate coverage that the network is teaming with the Joe Biden campaign on a live town hall on Monday, Oct. 5 from the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

Holt will moderate the one-hour prime time event – Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall – airing on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The town hall will simulcast on MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo (available in Spanish), and the streaming platform NBC News Now.

We hear NBC News extended a similar offer to the Donald Trump campaign, but no dice.

The event sounds similar to the town hall ABC News hosted with the president in mid-September comprised of undecided voters in a key swing state. This time, instead of Pennsylvania, the Biden campaign is going with Florida.

The prime time town hall comes just two days before the vice presidential debate, with Mike Pence debating Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

Comments