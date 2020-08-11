Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell Headline NBC News Coverage of the 2020 Conventions

On each night of the DNC (Aug. 17-20) and the RNC (Aug. 24-27), NBC News will air a Special Report from 10-11 p.m. ET.

As has been the case for NBC News’ live coverage of significant news events in recent years, 2020 convention coverage will be headlined by the quartet of Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell.

Holt and Guthrie will anchor the festivities from New York, with Todd and Mitchell joining from NBC News’ Washington bureau.

NBC’s cable news channel MSNBC has announced its 2020 convention coverage plans as well. The network will deliver live, special coverage from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. ET each night of the conventions. starting with The ReidOut at 7 p.m. ET and All In With Chris Hayes at 8 p.m. ET both weeks.

At 9 p.m., MSNBC will move to its main prime-time coverage, co-hosted by Rachel Maddow with Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace. The trio will be joined by Brian Williams who continues coverage at 11 p.m. ET, followed by Ari Melber at 1 a.m. ET.

The network’s streaming news service NBC News Now will stream convention coverage for free daily and will kick off special coverage every night at 8 p.m. ET with Chuck Todd anchoring, and MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt joining.

NBC News and MSNBC correspondents and political reporters will join the coverage from various locations with analysis and interviews with voters and campaigns including Hallie Jackson, Peter Alexander, Kristen Welker, Mike Memoli, Ali Vitali, Shaquille Brewster, Geoff Bennett, Vaughn Hillyard and Monica Alba.

The NBC News digital politics team will live blog all nights of both the DNC and RNC, including minute-by-minute updates and fact checks with contributions from NBC News reporters at NBCNews.com/Decision2020.

NBC News Digital national political reporters Alex Seitz-Wald and Sahil Kapur, along with senior political analyst Jonathan Allen, politics reporter Adam Edelman and senior White House reporter Shannon Pettypiece will provide the latest reporting and analysis, and politics reporter Jane Timm will provide live fact-checking on NBCNews.com.

From now through Election Day, correspondents Garrett Haake and Ellison Barber will travel to key locations throughout the country talking with voters on the ground about the issues impacting them most.

Reporters Dasha Burns and Hillyard will continue to report for NBC News’ County to County project through both conventions, highlighting the issues facing voters in key bellwether counties across the U.S.

NBC News correspondents will contribute to each evening’s special coverage in addition to offering on-the-ground reporting on the conventions to Today show and NBC Nightly News, in addition to MSNBC Dayside throughout both weeks of the conventions.

NBCNews.com will continue to publish Election Confessions, where voters can share their anonymous thoughts about the presidential candidates and the state of the country.

NBC News Digital will also feature Road to 270, an interactive web tool where users can design and map their own road to the presidency. Users can also see the latest scenarios from Steve Kornacki and Todd.

In addition to NBC News’ election and convention content existing across NBC News websites and streaming platforms, additional coverage will be available on the new pop-up channel on Peacock, NBC News Archives; on the Gen-Z news show on Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, Stay Tuned; on The Report on Quibi; and across NBC News podcasts and show casts.

