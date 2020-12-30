Lester Holt Reflects on 2020

If you’ve been watching NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt with any regularity lately, you’ve noticed the anchor delivering end-of-broadcast commentary about the state of the nation, and the state of our politics.

Holt spoke with the Associated Press (picked up by USA Today) earlier this month about his highly-regarded commentaries, which the writer observed represents “an unusual departure for network evening newscasts that have more than a half century’s track record of playing it straight.”

Last night’s edition of Nightly News aired an especially interesting year-end piece last night that served as look back at the times when Holt paused to reflect during a year filled with moments of uncertainty and hope.

