Lester Holt and Anderson Cooper Are America’s Most Trusted Newsers Per New Poll

NBC News’ Lester Holt and CNN’s Anderson Cooper are America’s most trusted news personalities. That’s according to a new poll conducted by The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult, which finds the representative faces of their networks, Holt and Cooper, as the top picks for broadcast news anchor and cable news anchor, respectively.

Holt received a thumbs up from 65% of survey respondents agreeing that they trust him “a lot.” ABC News’ David Muir trailed Holt by 2%, with a favorable rating of 63%, while CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell was third with 53%.

On the cable news side, 60% of poll respondents place their trust in Cooper and weekend host Chris Wallace, compared to the 51% who endorsed MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Meanwhile, Fox News’ Sean Hannity had a trust rating of only 38% for a third-place finish. But Hannity did receive the highest score for mistrust—45% of respondents indicated they placed “not much” trust in him, followed by Cooper at 35% and Maddow at 33%.

There was a surprise tie in the morning news realm, with both NBC News’ Al Roker and ABC News’ Robin Roberts achieving “most trusted” status at 64% apiece. Michael Strahan ranked third at 62%, followed by then Savannah Guthrie at 59% and CBS News’ Gayle King with 53%.

Respondents were also asked to reveal their trust factor for ex-cable news stars. Don Lemon ranked first with 44%, followed by Chris Cuomo at 43% and Megyn Kelly at 40%. Tucker Carlson was the least trusted “outsider” at 38%. Both he and Lemon notably lost their on-air roles at their respective networks exactly one year ago in April.

In the category of cable news secret weapons, CNN’s Wallace was viewed as more trustworthy than MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. Wallace earned 60% (Wallace slightly edged Cooper in a side-by-side comparison), while Velshi and Faulkner logged 55% and 53%, respectively. Returning Daily Show host Jon Stewart was a wild card entry and earned a 57% trust factor score.

In the overall battle between broadcast and cable, broadcast emerged as the clear victor. 76% of respondents said that they trusted broadcast outlets more than cable networks, which received a 70% rating on the trust scale. Social media was far behind both with 60%.

The THR/Morning Consult poll was conducted on May 4-5 among a sample of 2,239 U.S. adults. Read the full results at The Hollywood Reporter.