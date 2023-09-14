Lawrence Jones Named Fox & Friends Co-Host

Lawrence Jones has been a mainstay on Fox & Friends over the past two years, serving as an enterprise reporter for the franchise and occasionally as guest-host.

Now, he’s being upped to co-host.

Beginning Monday, September 18th, Jones will join co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade weekdays from 6-9 a.m. ET. In addition to his new role as co-host, Jones will continue in his role as enterprise reporter.

His Saturday primetime program Lawrence Jones Cross Country, which launched in January 2022, will end. One Nation with Brian Kilmeade, which recently lost the Saturday 8 p.m. timeslot for an additional hour of Life & Liberty with Mark Levin, will now air at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday evenings.

Jones gets the promotion, Kilmeade gets to keep his Saturday primetime show.

Fox News morning programming chief Gavin Hadden said in a statement, “Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America and his insight has proved invaluable to the Fox & Friends audience. We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning.”

Jones added, “I am honored to become a part of the cable news legacy Fox News has created with Fox & Friends, the very show where I made my first ever national television appearance. It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can’t wait to do so each morning.”

Jones, 30, joined Fox News in 2018, and has guest hosted several different Fox News shows over his five years at the network. He was named Fox & Friends enterprise reporter in 2021.