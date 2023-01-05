Laura Mayer and Eric Ortega Join ABC News as Executive Producers

ABC News has appointed Laura Mayer as executive producer of podcast programming at ABC Audio, while Eric Ortega has been named executive producer of ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis.

ABC News president Kim Godwin revealed to staff that Mayer will be the creative lead of ABC News’ podcast team, which is set to launch a range of podcasts this year. Some of the work coming out of this unit includes a new true crime series debuting next week and the return of Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson later in January.

Mayer, who will report to Liz Alesse, vice president of ABC Audio, will work closely with Josh Cohan, director of podcast programming, in developing ABC Audio’s content strategy. She will be responsible for implementing that strategy with the production team, overseeing the process throughout its entirety.

Before joining ABC News, Mayer was the founding producer on projects such as Malcolm Gladwell’s Revisionist History, Happier with Gretchen Rubin, The Dream, and The Just Enough Family. She was the first employee at Slate’s podcast network, Panoply, and served as executive producer of New Show Development at Stitcher.

As for Ortega, Godwin revealed that in addition to his duties as the new ep of ABC News Live with Linsey Davis, he will also oversee all of ABC News Live’s evening programming.

Prior to joining ABC News, Ortega was a senior producer at Vice News, involved with the relaunch of Vice News Tonight. He also created and served as showrunner for the political series Breaking the Vote and the digital show Field Notes.

In his new role, Ortega will report to Seni Tienabeso, executive director of ABC News Live.

Read Godwin’s note to ABC News staff below.

ABC News,

Please join me in congratulating Eric and Laura and welcoming them to ABC News!

Kim