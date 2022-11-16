Laura Jarrett Leaving CNN to Cover DOJ and Supreme Court for NBC News

CNN Early Start co-anchor Laura Jarrett is leaving to cover the Department of Justice and Supreme Court for NBC News.

In January, Jarrett will become NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, effectively replacing Pete Williams, the legendary Supreme Court and Justice correspondent who retired from the network over the summer. Kelly O’Donnell has temporarily been covering the Supreme Court for NBC News in addition to her daily duties of Senior White House Correspondent following Williams’ exit.

Jarrett will work closely with Justice and National Security Correspondent Ken Dilanian, Senior Legal and Investigative Correspondent Cynthia McFadden, Investigative Correspondent Tom Winter, Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley, Supreme Court Reporter Lawrence Hurley.

She will report into NBC News vp and investigative unit chief Rich Greenberg.

Jarrett joined Christine Romans on CNN’s early-morning newscast in January 2020. Before that, she was a Washington-based correspondent for CNN covering DOJ and legal issues. Since joining CNN from her law practice in 2016, she covered many significant legal stories, including the Trump travel ban, migrant family separations at the border, the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and high stakes battles between the Justice Department and Capitol Hill. She had a lead role in delivering the breaking news of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment to oversee the Russia investigation in May 2017, as well as the conclusion of his work in March 2019.

Jarrett, the daughter of former senior advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett, also served as the lead reporter for CNN covering the Justice Department Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information, and the corruption trial of Senator Bob Menendez.

Prior to CNN, Jarrett worked as an attorney in Chicago.