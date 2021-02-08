Larry Kudlow’s New Fox Business Show Will Air in the 4 p.m. Hour

Fox News announced Monday afternoon that Larry Kudlow‘s forthcoming Fox Business show will air weekdays in the network’s 4 p.m. ET time slot, beginning Tuesday, Feb, 16.

The program (which does not currently have a name) will feature closing market analysis as well as interviews with major industry leaders influencing Wall Street, Washington and business in America. Kudlow’s program will re-air in the 7 p.m. ET hour (Lou Dobbs Tonight had previously re-aired in that hour).

Kudlow’s 4 p.m. show replaces After the Bell.

Fox Business Tonight will remain in the network’s 5 p.m. hour with rotating co-hosts for the foreseeable future.

“We are immensely proud to add Larry to our incomparable FBN lineup. His expertise will greatly inform our audience and we look forward to his return to business television,” FBN president Lauren Petterson said in a statement.

Kudlow added: “I am thrilled to be part of this new venture at FBN and for the opportunity to really drill down on the most pressing economic issues impacting everyday Americans.”

Before joining the Trump administration as National Economic Council director, Kudlow was a senior contributor for CNBC where he hosted a number of programs, including his signature post-market analysis show The Kudlow Report. A staple of CNBC since its launch in 1989, Kudlow also provided economic analysis across the network’s leading business programs, including regular appearances on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

