Larry Kudlow Makes First Appearance on Fox News and FBN Since Leaving the Administration

Larry Kudlow, most recently the National Economic Council Director, will officially join Fox News Media next Monday, Feb. 8. He will contribute across Fox News platforms, and eventually get his own show on Fox Business Network. The launch date for that show has yet to be announced.

Monday morning, he made his first television appearance since departing the Trump administration, doing so on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. During that appearance, he described a 20-minute conversation with the president, which he says took place the Thursday before the inauguration.

When asked whether he discussed the Capitol riots with Trump, he said he did not, but told Hemmer and Perino he thinks “the Republican Party needs to think about really saying from these crazy, far-right groups.”

When asked whether there is anything he would have liked to accomplish while in the Trump administration, he said “while I may disagree with Trump’s behavior in the last couple of months, I think in policy terms, he was a brilliant consequential president.”

Kudlow also appeared on FBN’s Varney & Co. this morning with host Stuart Varney, where he talked about GameStop, as well as President Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus package.

