Larry Fitzgerald is Set to Join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

According to the New York Post, future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. is set to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

Fitzgerald will be on about five-to-seven shows this season—and will make his debut prior to ESPN’s first Monday night game, featuring the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

This approach is similar to the one employed by Alex Smith, the three-time pro bowl quarterback, who is making limited appearances on the show throughout the season.

This is the second major addition to Monday Night Countdown; ESPN last month added former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III to the crew, which also comprises of Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Steve Young, Adam Schefter and Smith.

ESPN also announced that former pro bowl punter-turned-prominent sports media figure Pat McAfee will make weekly appearances on its college football pregame show GameDay as a regular analyst.

McAfee, as part of his new deal with ESPN, will also make select appearances on NFL coverage, Get Up and more.