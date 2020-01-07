Lana Zak Leaves ABC News to Join CBSN as Anchor

Lana Zak is taking her broadcasting talents to the streaming news world. Zak has been named an anchor at CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service.

Zak comes to CBSN after a 14-year run at ABC News, where she had been a political correspondent, fill-in anchor and producer. While at ABC News, Zak covered Capitol Hill and the White House, the Supreme Court, and the 2016 presidential campaign, during which she reported from every battleground state leading up to the election.

“We’re excited that Lana is joining our talented team of anchors here at CBSN,” CBSN senior ep Darius Walker told TVNewser. “She brings a breadth of experience covering politics and many other stories and issues relevant to our growing audience.”

Zak has won Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards for her work. She’s also a Fulbright Scholar and a Truman Scholar who holds a bachelor’s in political science and journalism and mass communications from the University of Iowa and a master’s in public policy from Harvard.

“More and more viewers are looking for the objective, fact based reporting that CBSN provides and Lana will play an important role in CBSN’s 2020 election coverage as our anchors and correspondents continue to expand their reporting on the issues impacting Americans from coast-to-coast,” Walker added.

Zak’s new home, CBSN continues to perform well since its Nov. 2014 launch. In fact, according to the network, the service set new all-time record for quarterly streams in Q4 and a new 2019 record for monthly streams in December. In Q4, CBS News Digital drove +35% growth in streams year-over-year.

Comments