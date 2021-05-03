Kristina Partsinevelos, Valerie Castro Join CNBC as Correspondents

CNBC has announced multiple promotions and key hires on the talent and producer front.

Fox Business correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos is joining CNBC as a general assignment reporter for Business Day covering stocks, investment trends around ESG and the reopening of the American economy. During her four-year stint at FBN, Patsinevelos covered tech, the White House, the Federal Reserve and reported in the field around New York during the early days of the pandemic.

Valerie Castro is joining CNBC as a correspondent for The News with Shepard Smith. Castro most recently served as the anchor for The Evening Report produced by NBC News for Quibi. Prior to that, she was a general assignment reporter for WCBS in New York. Before coming to the East Coast, she spent five years at CBS affiliate KCNC in Denver where she covered historic wildfires, floods, winter snowstorms, and much more.

On the behind-the-camera front, CNBC has named Maria Boden the executive producer of The Exchange and Power Lunch. Boden, who has called CNBC home since 2015, will report to vp of business news programming Craig Bengtson.

Marc Gilbert has been tapped to executive produce TechCheck, the network’s new 11 a.m. show dedicated to the opportunities and risks in the tech sector. A supervising producer at CNBC since 2019, Gilbert helped drive the overhaul of Closing Bell and, specifically, the design of the program’s defining element The Market Zone. Gilbert will have a dual report to senior ep Todd Bonin and the aforementioned Craig Bengtson.