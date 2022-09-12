Kris Van Cleave Will Relocate to Phoenix Next Year for CBS News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Longtime CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave will soon be taking his talents even further out west.

Most recently based out of Dallas, Van Cleave has been named a national correspondent for CBS News based out Phoenix in the new year, where he’ll report into West Coast bureau chief Joelle Martinez.

“We have increased the number of reports out of the West over the last several years—and having Kris strategically based in the region will be an asset,” CBS News newsgathering chief Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews wrote in a memo to staff, obtained by TVNewser.

Prior to his time in Dallas, Van Cleave had reported from Washington D.C. for over 15 years—and since the start of the Biden Administration had been a Congressional correspondent on Capitol Hill. Van Cleave was on the West Lawn of the Capitol on Jan. 6 insurrection and covered the impeachment that followed. He also reported on the passage of the infrastructure bill—and contributed to the inauguration coverage of both Presidents’ Trump and Biden.

Previously, Van Cleave was on the transportation beat for CBS News.

Before relocating to Phoenix, he will briefly return to Washington to cover transportation until a replacement is named for Errol Barnett, who relocated to New York earlier this month.