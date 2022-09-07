Kirk McDonald Named Executive Producer of Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

CNN has named Kirk McDonald the new executive producer of Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip.

McDonald had been the senior broadcast producer for The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer since 2020. Before that, he was a supervising producer on Anderson Cooper 360, serving as Cooper’s producer for 12 years.

McDonald is the winner of two News and Documentary Emmy Awards—and is a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.

Philip also tweeted the news, saying she’s “looking forward to this new chapter with Kirk, who is a brilliant person, and all around a great person.”

Very excited to welcome @KirkMcDonaldCNN to @InsidePolitics Sunday as our new Executive Producer. Looking forward to this new chapter with Kirk who is a brilliant producer and all around great person. 🎉 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 7, 2022

Philip has been anchoring Inside Politics Sunday since 2021—the show now gets a second airing at 11 a.m. ET due to the cancelation of Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter.