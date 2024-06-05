Retired NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders Shows Off His Perfect Pitch

Retired NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders isn’t throwing away his… pitch. The Peabody Award-winning journalist threw out the first pitch at Tuesday night’s Miami Marlins game and his former colleagues at Today celebrated the career change earlier this morning.

“Apparently, Kerry has been playing a little baseball,” said Craig Melvin, as producers cued up the footage of Sanders’ surprsie on-field cameo. And that practice has paid off: Sanders threw an “almost perfect strike” that suggests he’s ready for the local pick-up league draft.

If you've been wondering what Kerry Sanders @kerrynbc has been up to since he retired last year, we have an update: he was throwing the first pitch at a @marlins game! ⚾ pic.twitter.com/CauhPcInE4
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 5, 2024

Sanders retired from NBC News in January 2023 after a three-decade career at the network. He joined NBC’s Miami bureau in 1991 and was quickly called up to the big leagues, reporting for such national shows as Today, NBC Nightly News and Dateline. Besides covering all things Florida, Sanders also reported such international stories as the Iraq War and and the 1994 military coup in Haiti.

“You never know what is going to unfold,” Sanders said at a Poynter Institute event last year two months into his retirement. “So you go on these opportunities.”

“I feel like I’m on an extended vacation,” he added about being off the clock. “I’m enjoying it.”