Kelsey Grammer to Narrate New FBN Prime Show, Debuting April 25

Fox Business Network will debut the second season of its primetime programming block, FBN Prime, on Monday, April 25.

The network announced that it will premiere new shows from actor Kelsey Grammer, former Fox Sports and NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta, and billionaire businessman Ben Weiss.

Grammer will narrate Lies and Legends, a program that uses dramatic recreations to re-examine stories about America’s founding, the Wild West, and the Civil War.

Trotta will host My Dream Car!, a show that follows the sentimental journey of families finding, buying, restoring, and surprising their parents with the car they once owned and loved.

Weiss will host Billion Dollar Idea. The show will focus on the people behind the next “billion-dollar idea.” It will feature 15 elite entrepreneurs who will compete head-to-head, testing their ideas with the hopes of being the winner of Weiss’ up to one million dollar investment.

Returning to FBN Prime are How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, Mansion Global hosted by Kacie McDonnell, and American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone.

According to Fox Business president Lauren Petterson, “We’re thrilled to debut an all-new season of FBN Prime, showcasing the many inspirational stories behind some of America’s most successful businesses and innovations.”

The second season schedule of FBN Prime will look like this.

Mondays

7-8 PM/ET – Kennedy

8-9 PM/ET – How America Works with Mike Rowe

9-10 PM/ET – My Dream Car

Tuesdays

7-8 PM/ET – Kennedy

8-8:30 PM/ET – American Built with Stuart Varney

8:30-9 PM/ET – American Built with Stuart Varney

9-10 PM/ET – Billion Dollar Idea

Wednesdays

7-8 PM/ET – Kennedy

8-8:30 PM/ET – Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell

8:30-9 PM/ET – Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell

9-9:30 PM/ET – American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone

9:30-10 PM/ET – American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone

Thursdays