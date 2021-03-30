Kayleigh McEnany Is the New Co-Host of Fox News Outnumbered

Fox News mid-day panel show Outnumbered is getting a new co-host, and she’s someone very familiar to the public.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is joining Fox News 12 p.m. ET hour, news first reported by L.A. Times’ Steve Battaglio.

McEnany, who was a Fox News talk show producer and later a CNN contributor before joined Trump administration, returned Fox News at the beginning of March as a contributor.

“Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to Outnumbered — we are delighted to welcome her back to Fox News where she began her media career,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

She now joins co-hosts Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno and a rotating group of panelists on a daily basis.

McEnany added, “I am thrilled to join the incredible women of Outnumbered and look forward to working alongside the talented Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno as we discuss the top issues impacting the country.”

McEnany was the last White House press secretary during the Trump administration. During televised press briefings, she was an intense defender of the administration, routinely actingn hostile towards reporters, and holding fewer and fewer briefings as the Trump presidency neared its conclusion.

McEnany joins a group of one-time White House communications officials who now host TV news shows. ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos worked in the Clinton administration. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace was a spokesperson for the Bush 43 White House, as was Fox News host Dana Perino.