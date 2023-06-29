Kayla Tausche to Depart CNBC

CNBC’s senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche announced Thursday morning that she’ll be departing from the business news network.

Tausche made the announcement via Twitter, saying, “After nearly 13 years at @CNBC, it’s time for a new adventure.” She did not elaborate on her next moves, only saying, “As for what’s next, I’ll have more to say on that soon. For now, I’m going to take some downtime – with no deadlines looming – for the first time in too long.”

Some personal news: After nearly 13 years at @CNBC, it’s time for a new adventure. As a wide-eyed cub reporter, I never could have imagined the experiences these years would bring and all the pinch-me moments I’d encounter. I’m so grateful for it all. (1/) — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) June 29, 2023

As for what’s next, I’ll have more to say on that soon. For now, I’m going to take some downtime – with no deadlines looming – for the first time in too long. Will I be able to truly unplug? We’ll find out. See y’all on the other side. (3/3) -30- — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) June 29, 2023

CNBC’s reaction to Tausche’s departure came through a spokesperson who said, “We thank Kayla for her many contributions during her time at CNBC. We wish her the best.”

Tausche joined CNBC in 2011 as a general assignment reporter covering corporate finance and deals for CNBC’s Business Day programming. She then became a co-anchor of Squawk Alley and, in 2017, moved to CNBC’s Washington D.C. bureau, where she reported on the intersection of government and business – from revamped regulations to trade deals – so that investors could be armed with better insight and information.

In March 2021, Tausche was named CNBC’s senior White House correspondent covering the Biden administration. The University of North Carolina alum began her journalism career at the Associated Press. She’s also worked in London, Brussels, and New York.