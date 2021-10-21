Katy Tur Is Returning to MSNBC on Nov. 15

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur announced on Twitter Thursday that she’ll be returning to her 2 p.m. show on Monday, Nov. 15.

New headshots. Same me. Same time. Back at the @msnbc desk at 2pm on 11/15. See you then! pic.twitter.com/57KZjzsiJG — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) October 21, 2021

Tur has been on maternity leave since May. Her baby girl Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil was born on May 13, and is the second child (and first girl) for Tur and CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil. Tur and Dokoupil, who married in October 2017, also have a 2-year-old son, Teddy. Dokoupil has two other kids from a previous marriage.

MSNBC has made some changes to its weekday lineup since Tur went on maternity leave in the spring, and she will now be passing the baton to her good friend Hallie Jackson each weekday at 3 p.m.

NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett has been capably leading MSNBC’s 2 p.m. during Tur’s absence. Bennett joined NBC News in October 2017 after a stint covering Washington politics for NPR. Before that, Bennett covered D.C. for NY1, Spectrum’s largest cable news station, and for a variety of other regional cable news stations.