Katy Perry Rushed to Separate Room After ‘Inconclusive’ Covid Test Prior to GMA Interview

Morning TV can be hectic, and some minor chaos ensued Tuesday morning behind the scenes of Good Morning America.

The American Idol judges arrived at GMA’s Times Square studio on Tuesday for an interview previewing the new season of the show.

As per ABC News policy, everyone has to test negative for Covid in order to remain in the studio. However, according to CNN’s Oliver Darcy, when Katy Perry took her test, she didn’t get a conclusive result. A source close to the matter told Darcy that Perry’s tests — she was given more than one — all came back “inconclusive.”

So instead of appearing with her Idol co-hosts Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Perry, according to Darcy, was rushed to a separate room where producers worked to get her setup via Zoom. At the start of the segment, Robin Roberts told viewers that they would “get to Katy” later. Halfway through the segment, Perry appeared virtually on the broadcast, and appeared to not show any real symptoms.