How Katie Phang Witnessed History at the Trump Trial: ‘I Am Not Surprised By the Verdict At All’

Talk about a dramatic ending. Earlier this week, MSNBC announced that it was setting aside the night of June 2 for Prosecuting Donald Trump: Witness to History—an hour-long primetime special looking back at the historic criminal trial of the former U.S. president that’s been unfolding in Lower Manhattan over the last several weeks. At the time of the announcement, the jury was still deep in the deliberation process with no apparent verdict in sight.

And that uncertainty continued up until Thursday afternoon when TVNewser spoke with MSNBC legal contributor and correspondent Katie Phang from her vantage point at the courthouse. “We don’t know what’s going to happen,” admitted Phang, who is one of the experts that will be featured on the special alongside Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Andrew Weissmann.

But less than an hour after our conversation, the jury rendered its verdict on Trump: guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. That ensures that Witness to History will have a definitive ending instead of a cliffhanger—and it’s a finale that Phang says she expected all along.

“I am not surprised by the verdict at all,” the trial attorney and host of The Katie Phang Show wrote via email after the verdict. “I knew that it was going to be an all-or-nothing proposition for the jury. And I knew that the jury would come back no later than Friday. They were off for a week before closing arguments and then they worked until 8 p.m. on Tuesday night so that they could begin deliberations early the next morning. This was a conscientious and diligent jury; they were ready to begin to consider the evidence and the law and I knew that they were not going to want to come back next week for the verdict.”

Asked if there was a specific moment where she knew the prosecution had the case sewn up, Phang points to the defense team’s decision to call former federal prosecutor Robert Costello as their last witness. “Costello’s testimony and demeanor were so poor that it left the jury with a bad taste in their mouths,” she notes. “Costello was disrespectful to the prosecutor and to the judge and the jury saw that with their own eyes. Costello’s testimony actually supported Michael Cohen’s testimony that Costello was not really working in Cohen’s best interests and was really working to protect Donald Trump.”

Audiences can tune in at 9 p.m. ET on June 2 to re-experience the full arc of the Trump Trial, from the opening arguments to the historic verdict. We spoke with Phang about what it was like being an eyewitness to an event that we’ll be talking about for decades to come.

(This interview has been edited for length and clarity)

As Doctor Strange would say, “We’re in the endgame now.” Looking back on the entirety of the trial, what has the experience of covering it been like for you?

I’m used to these kinds of trials from being a lawyer, but it’s been a completely different experience covering it as a journalist and analyst here at MSNBC. It’s been a wild ride and I want to remind people that this thing was supposed to be longer! The fact that we’re at this point is a good sign that the process worked. It goes to show that the trial ran pretty efficiently and that’s in large part to the judge, Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

What would your “How It Started/How It’s Going” meme-friendly recap of the trial look like?