Kasie Hunt Joins CNN as Chief National Affairs Analyst and CNN+ Anchor

Less than a month after announcing her departure from NBC News and MSNBC, Kasie Hunt has officially joined CNN as chief national affairs analyst and anchor for CNN+, the network’s streaming news platform that will debut early next year.

Hunt host a daily show on CNN+ focused on politics. She will also appear on and report for CNN U.S., covering national and breaking news.

Hunt is the first official anchor for CNN+. Her show will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming, and she brings her reporting experience covering presidential campaigns, Congress and Washington to the OTT platform.

Hunt joins CNN after more than eight years at NBC News where she was most recently anchor of MSNBC’s Way Too Early and a mainstay on Morning Joe after anchoring KasieDC on Sunday nights.

Hunt also served as NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent and played a lead role in 2020 election night coverage for the network. She joined NBC News as an off-air reporter and producer covering Congress and politics and started appearing regularly on MSNBC as a political reporter and later a political correspondent before becoming an anchor.

Prior to NBC, Hunt was the lead Associated Press reporter aboard Mitt Romney’s campaign plane in 2012.

Hunt will be based in Washington, and starts September 7.