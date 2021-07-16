Kasie Hunt Heading to CNN

Kasie Hunt announced Friday on her MSNBC show Way Too Early that she is leaving the network and her show, adding she’ll share “more on my next adventure coming up in the next few weeks.”

Apparently, we won’t have to wait that long because we hear Hunt is jumping to CNN, where she’ll have a significant presence on the network’s upcoming streaming service, currently known as CNN+.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Variety’s Brian Steinberg was on it early.

As part of her goodbye announcement, Hunt singled out longtime colleague Mika Brzezinski, “for always insisting that you should know your value,” a hint that money (among other things) were involved in the decision to depart.

Indeed, Steinberg reports Hunt “was offered an annual salary of between $1 million and $1.5 million that NBC News felt it simply could not match.”

More to come…