Kara Swisher Remembers When a Source Told Her Katie Couric Was an ‘Anchor Monster’

Katie Couric is apparently an “anchor monster.” At least that’s what one high-level media figure who didn’t want to be named told Recode’s Kara Swisher years ago when she was covering Couric’s Nov. 2013 move to Yahoo to become the media outlet’s first-ever chief global news anchor.

Swisher, Couric and Adweek editor and svp Lisa Granatstein participated in a panel discussion today at the Adweek Women Trailblazers event. During the discussion, Swisher said she broke much of the news about Couric’s move, and that said she originally told Couric going to Yahoo was a bad idea, “because I didn’t think they were committed to actual journalism … but I think she did a great job there, by the way. Those interviews are fantastic.”

Swisher adds that she refused to use that term “anchor monster” in her story.

“One of the things when I was talking to people at places where she had been—because she had been at several networks—one of the people, and I’m not going to say who it is, Katie, said, ‘hey, she’s an anchor monster.’ He used the term ‘anchor monster.’ He said, ‘you can use that, you know…’Sources said…’ And I said, ‘No, I won’t unless you use you name. You can call her that on the record, but you cannot call her that off the record.’ I didn’t want to carry his water for misogyny. It was so fascinating. He said, ‘why not?’ This was typical work as usual in network television. Sort of the nasty politics of it. It was really interesting – you would never say that about a Bryant Gumbel, who I heard was no ‘walk in the park.’ There’s a lot of difficult men in network television. I know this is coming as news to a lot of people. We had this big argument about ‘anchor monster.’ I told Katie about it. I refused to do it, but a lot of people would have. I hate to say it, men reporters would think this is juicy. They were trying to convey not that she has standards or she’s tough on people or the normal things that any man would be rewarded for. It was that it was “anchor monster,” which was fascinating to me. So I wanted her to name her book, ‘Anchor Monster.”

Comments