Vice President Kamala Harris Accepts CBS News’ Debate Invitation

One day after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to a pair of debates on CNN and ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate her yet-to-be-revealed Republican rival. The proposed debate will take place on either July 23rd or Aug. 13th.

CBS News also sent its invitation to the Trump campaign, which has yet to publicly accept.

“We look forward to the Trump campaign accepting one of these dates so that the full debate calendar for this campaign can be set,” Brian Fallon, campaign communications director for Harris, said in a statement.

Like the presidential debates, a match-up between the vice presidential candidates used to be part of the fall calendar during an election year. But that changed overnight when the Biden and Trump campaigns agreed to meet face-to-face earlier in the year, upending the longstanding tradition of participating in the trio of debates hosted by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

CNN will hosts its debate on June 27 from its Atlanta studios, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. ABC News’ debate will take place on Sept. 10 and will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis.

CBS News has yet to reveal a location or moderators for its vice presidential debate. Look for those announcements to come should the Trump campaign agree to send its candidate.