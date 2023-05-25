Kaitlan Collins Says Goodbye to CNN This Morning, Heads to Primetime

And then there was one.

CNN This Morning, which debuted with the trio of Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, now becomes a party of one as Collins signed off from the show Thursday morning as she heads to primetime to anchor a new 9 p.m. ET show beginning in June.

Collins has been a co-anchor and chief correspondent for CNN This Morning since its November 2022 debut. Her star trajectory has rapidly ascended since joining CNN in 2017, first as a White House reporter covering then-President Donald Trump. She was promoted to CNN’s chief White House correspondent in January 2021 and left the White House beat last fall to move to New York, where she became a co-anchor of CNN’s morning offering.

In early May, she moderated the highly publicized and scrutinized live CNN town hall with Trump. Despite the chaotic nature of the event, Collins received mostly positive reviews for her performance.

She also anchored CNN’s filler nightly show CNN Primetime. During her stint, the show recorded considerable audience retention from the prior hour of Anderson Cooper 360; which perhaps steered CNN executives into making her the top choice to fill the vacant 9 p.m. slot.

In saying goodbye to Collins, Harlow replayed a fun moment they shared on air, and she reflected on their evolving and growing friendship, saying, “The gift of this show, for me, has been you; thanks for the laughs, the fun, the many Starbucks orders, mostly the friendship.”

She then read a quote from Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks: “I never want her to ever go out of my life again, and that has nothing to do with music and everything to do her with, and I as friends.”

While Harlow and Collins enjoyed much of the time they spent together on CNN This Morning, their run will also be remembered for uncomfortable situations while Lemon was on the show, and how they addressed his exit.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins address Don Lemon’s termination at the top of the morning show. pic.twitter.com/U5RpXL8cEA — The Recount (@therecount) April 25, 2023

CNN has indicated that, in the meantime, until another permanent host/s is announced, CNN This Morning will feature a rotation of CNN guest anchors joining Harlow each morning.