Kaitlan Collins and Erin Burnett Will Moderate Back-to-Back CNN GOP Town Halls on Jan. 4

CNN is kicking off 2024 with several live political events, including two more Republican presidential candidate town halls.

Kaitlan Collins will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis at 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 4 from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. Erin Burnett will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former Ambassador Nikki Haley right after the Collins-DeSantis town hall, also from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Both 2024 Republican presidential candidates will take questions from CNN moderators and a live audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to participate in the Iowa Republican Caucuses.

This is Collins’ first GOP town hall since the highly-scrutinized live event with former President Donald Trump back in May of this year. It’s likely that this town hall with Gov. DeSantis will go a bit smoother.

Speaking of DeSantis, this will be his second CNN Iowa town hall in less than a month. He fielded questions from Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in front of a live Grand View University audience.

These two CNN town halls next month precede the network’s two previously-announced live GOP primary debates, taking place in Iowa on Jan. 10 and New Hampshire on Jan. 21 and airing across CNN platforms.