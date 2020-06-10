June 7 Sunday Show Ratings: Face the Nation Earns Most Total Viewers; Meet the Press Remains No. 1 Among Adults 25-54

The protests over police brutality and the murder of George Floyd appeared to calm down a bit over the weekend, and interest in watching the Sunday shows reflected that. The programs posted impressive numbers on May 31, but each shed a substantial percentage of viewers on June 7.

CBS beat the competition in Total Viewers, while NBC remained at the top of the class in A25-54 viewers.

The half-hour edition of Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan averaged the most viewers, 3.24 million, to go with 548,000 A25-54 viewers on June 7. However, the broadcast finished in third place in the aforementioned demo behind NBC and ABC. Face the Nation’s second half-hour was broadcast contiguously by CBS affiliates reaching 91.03% of U.S. television households.

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd finished No. 1 in the key A25-54 demo, as it consistently is, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 691,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: +12% (+72,000) more than ABC’s This Week and +26% (+143,000) more than Face the Nation. MTP averaged 3.12 million total viewers: +9% (+271,000) more than This Week.

Additionally, 211,000 total viewers watched Meet the Press through a rebroadcast on NBC.

This Week with George Stephanopoulos averaged 2.85 million Viewers and 619,000 A25-54. The ABC Sunday show beat its CBS competitor in the demo for the second week in a row with its largest lead (+71,000) in over three months—since March 1.

This Week also posted year-over-year gains for the fourth consecutive Sunday, both in Total Viewers and in Adults 25-54.

The Fox TV edition of Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace delivered 1.27 million total viewers and 342,000 A25-54 viewers. The cable replays combined for 3.26 million total viewers and 618,000 A25-54 viewers. Altogether, that’s roughly 4.53 million total viewers and 960,000 A25-54 viewers on June 7.

As previously mentioned, all of the shows were down from the previous Sunday (May 31). Face the Nation was -4% in Total Viewers and a whopping -29% in the demo. Meet the Press was -15% in Total Viewers and -26% in the demo. This Week was -15% in Total Viewers and -24% in the demo, while Fox News Sunday was -20% in Total Viewers and -26% n the demo.

Compared with the same Sunday in 2019 (June 9), numbers were more favorable. FTN was +17% in Total Viewers and +20% in the demo. This Week was +21% in Total Viewers and +3% in the demo. Fox News Sunday was +10% in Total Viewers and +108% in the demo (Chris Wallace had been off that Sunday in 2019). MTP was preempted on that Sunday due to the French Open Final.

The June 7 Nielsen numbers for the first-run broadcasts:

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 CBS Face the Nation (1/2 hr) 3,244,000 548,000 NBC Meet the Press 3,144,000 691,000 ABC This Week 2,854,000 619,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,272,000 342,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 6/7/20, 5/31/20 and 6/9/19 or as dated. Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 6/7/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/19 – 6/9/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Comments