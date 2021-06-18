June 13 Sunday Show Ratings: Face the Nation, This Week Split First Place Once Again

CBS Face the Nation and ABC’s This Week split first place in the Sunday show ratings race on June 13, 2021.

Moderated by John Dickerson (filling in for Margaret Brennan, who’s on maternity leave) Face the Nation continued to average the most total viewers of any Sunday public affairs show, drawing an average of 2.8 million total viewers this past Sunday. The broadcast drew 448,000 adults 25-54, fewer than ABC’s Sunday morning politics offering.

Face the Nation continues to average the largest total audience of any Sunday public affairs show, season to-date.

ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos finished second behind CBS in total viewers, averaging 2.34 million, while beating its competition in the key A25-54 demo (487,000) on June 13.

This Week (662,000) is leading Face the Nation (656,000) in Adults 25-54 (+6,000) season to-date. The show is also in the midst of its most-watched season in four years – since the 2016-17 season.

Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace averaged 1.03 million total viewers and 227,000 A25-54 viewers on Fox Broadcasting. The cable replays delivered a combined 1.12 million total viewers and 188,000 A25-54 viewers. Altogether, that’s roughly 2.15 million total and 415,000 A25-54 demo viewers on June 13.

NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd was pre-empted by the French Open tennis tournament.

Face the Nation seemed to benefit from Meet the Press’ pre-emption a bit. Compared to the prior Sunday (June 6), Face the Nation saw +3% growth in total viewers, while This Week fell by -5%. However, the CBS Sunday show did shed -1% of its adults 25-54 audience from the prior Sunday, while This Week also fell (-6%). Fox News Sunday posted +7% growth in total viewers from the prior Sunday, but lost -8% of its A25-54 audience.

June 13, 2021 Sunday Show Ratings (Nielsen live + same-day):

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 CBS Face the Nation (1/2 hr) 2,802,000 448,000 ABC This Week 2,335,000 487,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,031,000 227,000 NBC Meet the Press pre-empt pre-empt

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 6/13/21, 6/6/21 and 6/14/20 or as dated. Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 6/13/21) and 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 6/14/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, National ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Nielsen ratings for “This Week” include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.