July ’22 Ratings: MSNBC Remains Cable’s 2nd-Most-Watched Network, But Sheds Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Driven by live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, MSNBC was the second-most-watched basic cable network for the month of July, both in total day (765,000 viewers) and during primetime (1.295 million viewers). This is according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the month of July.

Relative to June, NBCU’s politics-focused cable network grows +1% in total primetime viewers, but shed -3% among adults 25-54 in primetime from the previous month. In total day, the network shed less than -1% in total viewers and -2% among adults 25-54. Relative to July 2021, MSNBC shed just -1% in total primetime viewers and -1% in total day viewers, but -21% in the primetime demo and -18% in the total day demo.

During the final summer hearing for the Jan. 6 committee, MSNBC was the most-watched network on all of TV for the 8th time in network history and the first time since April 2021, with the largest hearing audience to date (4.9 million viewers).

NBCU’s politics-focused cable network averaged a far larger total audience than CNN in July, but continues to come up short to its main rival in the key A25-54 demo, and of course finishes behind Fox News in primetime and total day viewing.

The average impressions for July 2022 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 1,295,000 total viewers / 133,000 A25-54

1,295,000 total viewers / 133,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 765,000 total viewers / 84,000 A25-54

On the programming front, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace was the most-watched cable news program in the 4 p.m. hour. Morning Joe ranked No. 2 in its timeslot for the 21st month in a row and topped CNN for the 89th month in a row among total viewers. The extended hour of Morning Joe at 9 a.m. grew +11% over July 2021 and +8% over June 2022.

Now airing weekly on Mondays, The Rachel Maddow Show was the fifth-most-watched among all original cable news programs in July, and posted its third consecutive month of viewership growth among total viewers and A25-54.

Below, the network’s July ’22 Nielsen ratings press release: