Judge Andrew Napolitano Is Out at Fox News Following Sexual Harrassment Allegation

Fox News legal contributor Judge Andrew Napolitano is no longer employed by the company.

This comes after a lawsuit filed Monday by Fox Business production assistant John Fawcett, who alleges that he was sexually harassed in an elevator by the Judge in 2019.

In his lawsuit, Fawcett alleges senior execs were aware of the misconduct, but declined to take further action. Fawcett also alleges that Napolitano also harassed other male employees, but HR also declined to investigate those incidents.

The 27-year-old FBN staffer has been working on Larry Kudlow‘s Fox Business show, and was previously a PA on Lou Dobbs Tonight before that show was canceled. Fawcett remained on staff after Dobbs’ exit, and alleges Kudlow repeatedly made racist and sexist remarks during staff meetings, going so far as to block an appearance by Congressman Byron Donalds because the Congressman is Black.

Fawcett alleges that FBN programming vp Gary Schreier participated in multiple conference calls and meetings in which Kudlow made in appropriate comments, including the incident that Congressman Donalds were blocked from appearing on FBN’s 4 p.m. hour. However, according to Fawcett, Schreier never reprimanded or took any sort of action against Kudlow.

Fawcett also alleges that Kudlow said he wanted to have a “three-way” with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith, said he enjoyed seeing Fox Business reporter Susan Li on set.

Fawcett is being represented by Texas-based attorney Ty Clevenger, the same attorney who is also representing former Fox News anchor Ed Henry in a separate lawsuit filed a month ago against Fox News, CNN, and NPR.

A Fox News spokesperson provided TVNewser with the following statement concerning this matter: