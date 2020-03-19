Jose Díaz-Balart’s Brother Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart Is Recovering From COVID-19

Longtime Florida congressman Mario Díaz-Balart has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Rep. Díaz-Balart (R, Fla.,) the brother of Noticias Telemundo and NBC Nightly News Saturday anchor Jose Díaz-Balart, is now the first member of congress to have tested positive for COVID-19. At least the first that we know of.

Rep. Díaz-Balart tweeted earlier that he’s feeling much better, adding:

I’m feeling much better. However, it’s important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

Díaz-Balart represents Florida’s 25th district, which consists of much of southwestern Miami-Dade County, including the city of Hialeah, and much of the northern portion of the Everglades.

