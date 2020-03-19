Politics

Jose Díaz-Balart’s Brother Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart Is Recovering From COVID-19

By A.J. Katz Comment

Longtime Florida congressman Mario Díaz-Balart has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Rep. Díaz-Balart (R, Fla.,) the brother of Noticias Telemundo and NBC Nightly News Saturday anchor Jose Díaz-Balart, is now the first member of congress to have tested positive for COVID-19. At least the first that we know of.

Rep. Díaz-Balart tweeted earlier that he’s feeling much better, adding:

Díaz-Balart represents Florida’s 25th district, which consists of much of southwestern Miami-Dade County, including the city of Hialeah, and much of the northern portion of the Everglades.

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement