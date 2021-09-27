José Díaz-Balart Returns to MSNBC: ‘I Think in 2 Languages, I Dream in 2 Languages, I Live in 2 Languages’

José Díaz-Balart launched José Díaz-Balart Reports on MSNBC Monday, and closed his first hour on the channel since 2016, saying: “As we wrap up this hour, my first hour anchoring José Díaz Balart Reports, I want to tell you a little bit about me. I am the Florida-born son of Ira and Raphael Diaz Balart. I’ve been a journalist for 38 years in both English and Spanish. I think in two languages, I dream in two languages, I live in two languages. And the opportunity to report to you, the opportunity to share life experiences with you is truly a privilege. A conversation between us that we start today.”

In addition to his new MSNBC duties leading the channel’s weekday 10 a.m. ET timeslot, Díaz-Balart will continue to serve as NBC Nightly News Saturday anchor. While he is no longer anchor for the weekday edition of Noticias Telemundo, Díaz-Balart will continue to anchor monthly specials and breaking news events for the Spanish language network, to go with his English language work.

Díaz-Balart was the first journalist to anchor two different evening newscasts on separate broadcast networks in English and Spanish when he took over the Saturday edition of NBC Nightly News in 2016. He will continue to broadcast from Miami for MSNBC.