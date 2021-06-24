Jonathan Capehart and Brian Stelter Joke About Swapping Sunday Shows for a Day

On Thursday, Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart interviewed Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter for an episode of Washington Post Live, where they discussed Stelter’s book Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.

Stelter spoke about why Fox staffers were willing to speak with him about the network for his book, whether Tucker Carlson believes everything he says on his top-rated prime time show (Stelter says the answer is “yes”), and the growth of other conservative news outlets like Newsmax and OANN since the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to his work for WaPo, Capehart hosts The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, which airs weekends from 10 a.m.-Noon ET on MSNBC. Stelter’s media business show, Reliable Sources, just so happens to air during the second hour of Capehart’s program, Sundays on CNN.

Capehart and Stelter enjoyed the conversation, and there was an amusing moment at the end of the interview where Capehart talks about the competing programs.

Capehart: I now understand more fully why the second hour of my show is so tough! Stelter: Oh really!? Oh, well you know, if you ever want to swap, maybe you could do Reliable one day, I could do The Sunday Show. I love The Sunday Show colors; the look and the feel. You have a beautiful set, by the way in D.C. Very jealous. Capehart: Thank you. The set is beautiful. Come for the set, stay for the content … Brian Stelter, thank you so much for coming to Washington Post Live. I’d say “See you on Sunday,” but that’s not in my own self-interest.