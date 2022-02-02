John Roberts Returns to Fox News After Spending Most of Last Week in Hospital

Fox News anchor John Roberts returned to his afternoon newscast America Reports on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Roberts tweeted that he is “battery-powered now!,” which likely means he was off from work in order to have a procedure done on his heart.

An amazing advance:Dr. Batchelor at @InovaHealth used a tiny ultrasound inside my coronary artery. It discovered the existing stent that had closed up hadn’t been fully expanded when it was first put in. Standard angiography wouldn’t pick that up. Advice to folks facing the same — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 2, 2022

The veteran TV newser has experienced medical issues over the years. Back in July 2018, the team at MedStar Washington Hospital was able to diagnose and cure what had been ailing him: blocked arteries in his heart.

As per his tweet from Tuesday, it sounds like Roberts had a setback from that procedure recently, and spent some time back in the hospital. He briefly discussed the experience this afternoon on-air with his co-anchor Sandra Smith.

Smith: How was your first day back, John? Roberts: Good. Things are hazy. I spent most of the last week in a hospital or in an MRI or a CAT scan or in a Cath lab or various other things. Smith: You’ve been through a lot. Roberts: Yeah, a tough road. Hit some setbacks. Had a great team of doctors. I’m on the mend and feeling strong. Smith: And your partner in crime, Kyra [ABC News correspondent Phillips] pushed you to do it. Roberts: Yeah. when my wife says do something, you do it.

TVNewser wishes Roberts all the best.