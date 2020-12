NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent and her husband Scott Conroy are expecting their second baby, a girl, in the spring.

The news was delivered on the Today show this morning just after Kent reported on holiday shipping deadlines. “You just got word of a delivery that will be right on time,” Savannah Guthrie joked. “There are some packages that just can’t be rushed this season,” Kent responded.

Kent and Conroy’s daughter, Mira, will be turning two in a few weeks.

