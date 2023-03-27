SportsNewser

Jim Cramer Is Leading the 2023 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge … For Now

By A.J. Katz 

The craziest college basketball postseason tournament of all time will come to a conclusion next Monday evening with the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament national championship game. However, the Final Four tips off tonight from Houston.

Two teams that virtually no one saw making it to the national semifinals will match up at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS: Florida Atlantic University and San Diego State University. The winner of this matchup between teams making their first Final Four appearances in program history, respectively, will face off against the primetime matchup of University of Miami vs. University of Connecticut.

UCONN is no stranger to Final Fours, while Miami, a school with a strong track record sports like football and baseball, will make its first Final Four appearance ever in men’s basketball.

The winners of Saturday night’s Final Four games will face off Monday evening in primetime for the 2023 NCAA Men’s National championship game, again on CBS.

Speaking of iconic tournaments, what does the 2023 TVNewser Bracket Challenge leaderboard look like as we head into Saturday night’s Final Four matchups?

CNBC’s Jim Cramer is currently in the lead with 62 points. He chose the University of Texas to win it all. However, Texas lost to Miami in the Elite 8 round, making Cramer’s route to victory a tough one.

Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer, on the other hand, is in a great position. He’s in second place behind Cramer with 60 points. Frazer’s position is amazing for multiple reasons. First, he was in last place going into the Sweet 16 round. Second, Frazer actually predicted that Miami and UCONN would face off in the Final Four (meteorologists are good at predicting the results of college basketball games, in addition to the weather, it seems).

Frazer predicted UCONN to win the tournament this year and consequently has the inside track to winning this year’s TVNewser Challenge.

PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins currently sits in a third-place tie with NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander. The duo has 57 points. Following are CNBC Last Call host Brian Sullivan with 56 points, Bloomberg Quick and Bloomberg Radio anchor Scarlet Fu, TVNewser senior editor A.J. Katz with 55 points apiece, Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke and Bloomberg Markets: The Close co-host Romaine Bostick  with 54 points, ,  with 2021 champion PBS NewsHour svp and general manager Michael Rancillo and CNBC Squawk on the Street co-anchor Sara Eisen currently rounding out the top 10.

Here’s how the standings look going into Saturday night’s Final Four matchups:

2023 Standings (Heading Into Final Four)
Rank Network Name Score Correct Max Score Champion
1 CNBC Jim Cramer 62 37 62 Texas
2 Fox Weather Jason Frazer 60 32 108 UCONN
3 PBS NewsHour Lisa Desjardins 57 32 57 Alabama
3 NBC News Peter Alexander 57 36 57 Purdue
5 CNBC Brian Sullivan 56 31 56 Purdue
6 Bloomberg Scarlet Fu 55 32 71 Alabama
6 TVNewser/Adweek A.J. Katz 55 34 55 Alabama
8 Fox News Kevin Corke 54 38 54 Alabama
8 Bloomberg Romaine Bostick 54 37 54 Houston
10 PBS NewsHour Michael Rancilio 49 31 49 Houston
10 CNBC Sara Eisen 49 36 49 Houston
13 Fox News Todd Piro 48 35 48 Houston
14 CBS News Streaming Darius Walker 47 35 47 Alabama
14 NBC News Janelle Rodriguez 47 34 47 Purdue
16 fmr. CNBC Brian Steel 46 31 46 Houston
16 CNN John Berman 46 33 46 Purdue
18 CNBC Dominic Chu 45 33 45 Alabama
18 Bloomberg Kailey Leinz 45 32 45 Virginia
18 CNBC Seema Mody 45 33 45 Kansas
21 CNBC Anne Tironi 44 34 44 Kansas
22 The Weather Channel Alex Wallace 43 30 43 Alabama
23 The Weather Channel Paul Goodloe 42 29 42 Houston
23 CNBC Tyler Mathisen 42 28 42 Purdue
25 Fox News Joe Concha 41 30 41 UCLA
25 CNBC Matt Quayle 41 30 41 Alabama
25 ABC News Michael Huberman 41 31 41 Houston
28 Bloomberg Jason Kelly 40 32 40 UCLA
29 CNBC Jessica Golden 40 30 40 Alabama
30 CNBC Matt Cuddy 40 29 40 Houston
31 Fox News Abby Hornacek 37 28 37 Marquette
31 CNBC Joe Kernen 37 30 37 UCLA
31 CNBC Matt Rosoff 37 27 37 Houston
31 Bloomberg Tom Keene 37 30 37 Purdue
35 CNN Kasie Hunt 36 28 36 Michigan State
36 NBC News Hallie Jackson 33 27 33 Houston
