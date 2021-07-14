Jerry O’Connell Replaces Sharon Osbourne as Permanent Co-Host of The Talk

Actor Jerry O’Connell is joining CBS’ daytime panel talk show The Talk as its newest permanent co-host.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood shared the news live on Wednesday’s broadcast:

Underwood: Here he is. The newest member of The Talk, Jerry O’Connell! Elaine Welteroth: So how does it feel? How does it feel, man? O’Connell: It’s really exciting. First of all, let me say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked; and here we are, and we’re going to have a lot of fun. We really are.

He will appear on the The Talk for the rest of the week before stepping back until the end of the month to fulfill a previously-scheduled commitment. He’ll join the show full-time for Season 12.

O’Connell becomes The Talk’s first full-time male co-host, and he’s no stranger to the program. In fact, O’Connell has guest hosted nearly 30 episodes so far in 2021.

The veteran actor takes on the role following the departure of Sharon Osbourne from the program. Osbourne left the show on March 27, weeks after giving an on-air defense of her friend Piers Morgan following his controversial remarks concerning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the March 10 broadcast of The Talk, Osbourne became emotional and combative during a discussion with Underwood about how her public support for Morgan was being perceived.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne told her co-hosts.

Osbourne later tweeted an apology saying she “panicked,” on the broadcast, “felt blindsided” and then “got defensive” during her exchange with Underwood.

Additionally, investigative journalist Yashar Ali got former The Talk co-host Leah Remini to say on the record that Osbourne frequently used racist and homophobic language while speaking about her former colleagues on the CBS panel show. Remini claimed that Osbourne referred to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as “wonton” and “slanty eyes.” Osbourne also allegedly referred to former co-host and executive producer Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as “p*ssy licker” and “fish eater,” according to more than one of Ali’s anonymous sources and Remini.

CBS launched an investigation into Osbourne’s alleged actions, before parting ways with the host. The show went on hiatus and returned to live broadcasts April 12.