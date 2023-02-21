Jen Psaki’s MSNBC Show to Debut on Sunday, March 19

We now have a firm date for former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show debut.

Inside with Jen Psaki will premier Sunday, March 19, and stream on the Peacock streaming service the following day.

Psaki joined MSNBC last fall and, in that time, has made regular appearances across the network and was also part of its 2022 midterm election coverage in November.

According to MSNBC, Psaki’s show will leverage her wide-ranging expertise to tackle the week’s most significant issues, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers.

She will break down and make sense of the most complex public policy discussions happening in the Nation’s Capital, from the debt ceiling to the political campaign trail to the war in Ukraine.

Alex Lupica will executive produce the show, which will feature a recurring segment, Weekend Routine, where Psaki will pull back the curtain on the everyday lives of notable lawmakers and influential thought leaders. She will shadow each newsmaker as they go through their usual activities, discussing their work, careers and personal lives, spotlighting a unique and often unseen side.

MSNBC says Psaki will continue appearing across the network’s regular and special coverage programming, including its election coverage, and will also contribute a regular column for the network’s morning newsletter, MSNBC Daily. It is also developing a new original streaming and social show for her, both set to launch this spring.

She will also remain a principal voice in NBC News’ primetime coverage of major political events and regularly contribute to NBC News’ Today, Meet the Press and election night programming.

Psaki was the Biden administration’s first White House Press Secretary, serving in that role for 16 months.