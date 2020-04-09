Jedediah Bila Is at Home Recovering From COVID-19

Are you a consistent Fox & Friends Weekend viewer wondering why Jerediah Bila has been absent from the show lately? Bila addressed her absence from FNC’s highly-rated weekend morning program this afternoon, posting on social media that she contracted the novel coronavirus and is presently at home recovering.

I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.🙏)… https://t.co/k4I1JHy7u6 — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 9, 2020

Bila is the first on-air Fox News personality to disclose that he or she had contracted the virus. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Chris Cuomo are other on-air cable newsers who disclosed having contracted the virus as well.

It goes without saying that Bila is far from alone in her fight to combat COVID-19, and we’re happy to hear she and her husband are both on the mend.

Originally a New York school teacher, Bila started her TV news career in 2013 as a Fox News contributor, appearing on panel programs such as Outnumbered and The Five before making the leap to ABC and The View in August 2016. Bila left The View in September 2017, and returned to Fox News in November 2018 in a contributor role. She was then named a permanent co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend last April.

