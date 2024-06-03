How Jason Bellini Discovered the Story of Ukraine’s Stolen Orphans: ‘We Had to Follow Our Instincts’

Covering the Russia-Ukraine War as Scripps News’ international correspondent has been one of the biggest stories of Jason Bellini’s career. That’s why he sought the advice of his journalistic hero, Ted Koppel, when he filed his first reports about the conflict in March 2022.

“He told me to focus on the small, and I really took that to heart,” Bellini tells TVNewser about his exchange with the former Nightline anchor. “At Scripps News, we knew we needed to chart a different path, because we didn’t have the large teams on the ground that other outlets did. Given that challenge, we found our own way of covering the war.”

For the record, Koppel’s advice to focus on the small has yielded big wins for Bellini and the team at Scripps. Last month, his half-hour special Scripps News Investigates: Ukraine’s Stolen Orphans received a prestigious Deadline Club award for National TV Series or Investigative Reporting. And the program is again being honored at Monday’s New York Press Club Awards Dinner as one of the winners in the national Continuing Coverage category.

“It’s great that we’re being recognized, because we’ve been doing a lot of great work,” Bellini says of the back-to-back awards. “Not just in Ukraine, but all over the place. We’ve been building our name recognition and local stations are now carrying our content, so people who may not have realized they were watching a Scripps report are getting to know the brand.”

Originally aired in December, Ukraine’s Stolen Orphans is both a distillation—and an expansion—of a story that Bellini has been tracking since the early days of the war. Following Koppel’s advice to focus on the small brought him into contact with an orphanage in the besieged city of Kherson, where Vladimir Sagaidak was overseeing the care and safety of nearly 50 children. “We had no idea where the story was going,” Bellini says of his first report, which aired in March 2022. “All we knew is that Vladimir was super-interesting, and we wanted to follow these character-driven pieces.”

Bellini regularly checked in with Sagaidak via remote interviews, and eventually met him in person after Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian troops in November 2022. “We went in as soon as we had the opportunity,” he remembers, adding that he headed straight for the orphanage instead of following the other networks to the celebrations happening in the town square. “I had a very specific directive, which was to go to that orphanage and find out what the story was there. That was more important to us than doing live shots from the square.”

Bellini found that Sagaidak had been able to keep most of the children in his care safe during the months-long Russian occupation. Other orphanages weren’t as fortunate. While in Kherson, Bellini learned that the Russians had abducted 46 infants and toddlers from the Calvary Baptist Church and became the first reporter to visit the site. “At the time, the abduction hadn’t been reported yet,” he notes of a story that has since become front page news in such outlets as The New York Times. “It spoke to the opportunity we had to follow our instincts.”

Both of those stories form the narrative spine of Ukraine’s Stolen Orphans, which also incorporates new videos showing the abduction at the church, and interviews with human rights investigators at Yale University who are researching the incident as a possible war crime. “We decided that we wanted to keep advancing the story for the special,” Bellini explains. “Going to Yale brought a lot more insight and context into how this was a deliberate process on the part of the Russians. [The abduction] will likely be the subject of war crimes tribunals in the future.”

The special also moves one specific orphan’s story to the forefront—a 16-year-old named Dennis. Bellini first spotted the teenager in his initial Zoom conversations with Sagaidak, during which Dennis kept an eye on the younger children. “I said to my editor, Linda Pattillo, ‘We need to keep an eye on him; there’s something special about him,’” he remembers now.

But by the time Bellini made it to Kherson, Dennis was gone—taken to Russia where he started to pop up in pro-war propaganda videos. “We could still reach out to him, but we decided not to because we knew that he was likely compromised,” Bellini says. “Because of what he was saying in those videos, he had betrayed his country in the eyes of many Ukrainians who had been following him. But this was also a kid doing what he had to do to survive. One of the hallmarks of our coverage has been telling these human-centric stories and continuing to follow their journey.”

In the case of Dennis, his journey has since led him to Poland thanks to a clandestine rescue mission orchestrated by Save Ukraine, an organization seeking to reclaim Ukrainian children from Russia. Bellini met the now 18-year-old abductee in person this past February and watched him board a bus to Germany to reunite with his grandmother.

One month later, Bellini filed a follow-up report revealing that Dennis had been sent back to Poland because his passport was still in Russian possession. Recently, though, the teenager successfully made his way to a refugee camp in Germany, and Bellini plans to have him sit for another interview to keep viewers updated on his progress.

“One thing that’s been very clear to us since the moment we spoke with him is that Dennis is an incredibly bright and complex individual,” the reporter says. “I’m very interested to see where his story goes. At the end of the day, he’s still alone in this world and there’s clearly major trauma involved. We don’t know all the details of what he experienced during his time in Russia. We want to keep an eye on his story because it could provide insight into the larger situation.”

With no clear end in sight to the fighting in Ukraine, Bellini says he’s continuing to focus on small stories that fit together to present a bigger portrait of the war’s impact. Besides Ukraine’s Stolen Orphans, he’s also filed longform reports about Ukrainian’s female soldiers and drone pilots—some of whom aren’t much older than Dennis. “I don’t think anyone can say with any confidence how and when this war will end,” he muses. “So the challenge is continuing to make the stories interesting to our audience, because otherwise the images start to look the same. People get war fatigue.”

“But my superiors at Scripps and I firmly believe that the way around that is continuing to focus on individual stories,” Bellini continues. “Telling those kinds of stories about compelling characters bring the stakes home to people. This is one of the most consequential events of our lifetimes and while viewer interest may ebb and flow depending on circumstances, it’s a story that has strong legs.”