Janai Norman Named Co-Anchor for Weekend Editions of Good Morning America

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Janai Norman will be the new co-anchor for Good Morning America’s Saturday and Sunday broadcasts “effective immediately.”

She will be joining co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim on the program.

ABC weekend morning viewers already know Norman as she handled the pop news duties during the lighter segments of Good Morning America’s weekend broadcasts.

In a memo sent to ABC News staff, Godwin said, “Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day, or reporting in the field on breaking news.”

Norman has been with ABC News full-time since 2016. She interned with them at News One in 2011, but upon returning to ABC News, she became a multi-platform reporter based in the DC bureau, then moved to New York to become the overnight anchor for World News Now and America This Morning.

As a correspondent, she covered the Brooklyn subway shooter earlier this year—and was part of the network’s 2020 election night coverage reporting in South Carolina on the Senate Race. Norman also covered the COVID-19 pandemic and the George Floyd protests.

She fills a spot vacated by Dan Harris, who left the network last year after a 21-year run to focus more time and energy on his meditation company, Ten Percent Happier.

Read Godwin’s full memo to ABC News staff here: