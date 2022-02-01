January ’22 Ratings: MSNBC Is Top 5 on Basic Cable, but Loses Viewers From Prior Month and Prior Year

As was the case for CNN, MSNBC experienced a mixed month on the Nielsen ratings front. Yes, it remained the second-most-watched network on all of basic cable, in total day, and ranked No. 4 network in primetime, up from No. 6 in December.

However, despite beating CNN in total viewers on weekdays for the 12th consecutive month, the network came up short to CNN in adults 25-54, on weekends, lost viewers in multiple measurements from December 2021, and even more viewers relative to January 2021. In fact, relative to Jan. 2021, MSNBC shed -56% of average total primetime audience, and -60% of its average total day audience, -78% in the prime time demo, and -75% in the total day demo. Now to be fair, Jan. 2021 was MSNBC’s most-watched month ever in total day viewers. It featured a presidential inauguration and the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, and MSNBC’s live coverage of both events attracted huge audiences. There was no way that MSNBC was going to match those year-ago numbers this past month, especially not in an off-election year.

Relative to Dec. 2021, MSNBC shed -3% in total primetime viewers, -3% in the primetime demo, -3% in total day viewers, and held steady in the total day demo.

The average impressions for Jan. 2022 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 1,150,000 total viewers / 130,000 A25-54

1,150,000 total viewers / 130,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 656,000 total viewers / 74,000 A25-54

On the programming front— The Rachel Maddow Show finished No. 2 in her timeslot. The network’s signature program has averaged a larger total audience than its CNN competition for 104 consecutive months, and 12 consecutive months among adults 25-54. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell beat its 10 p.m. CNN competition for the 80th consecutive month in average total viewers, and fourth consecutive month in the key A25-54 demo. Additionally, MSNBC’s The 11th Hour averaged a larger total audience than its CNN 11 p.m. competition for the 66th consecutive month, and a larger A25-54 audience for the fourth month in a row. Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace beat the CNN 4-6 p.m. competition in total viewers for the 56th consecutive month (but fell short in the demo). Additionally, Morning Joe ranked No. 2 on cable news in its time period for the 83rd consecutive month in total viewers, and the 51st consecutive month in the key A25-54 demo.

Outside of the quartet of TRMS, The Last Word, The 11th Hour and Morning Joe, no MSNBC weekday programs beat their CNN timeslot competition in the key A25-54 demo.

Here’s MSNBC’s press release for Jan. 2022 Nielsen ratings: