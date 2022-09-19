Jamie Yuccas Will Take on Hybrid Role as KCAL Morning News Anchor and CBS News Correspondent

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas will also be anchoring a local morning news franchise that will launch this fall on KCAL-TV and the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel.

Yuccas will anchor the 7-10 a.m. PT portion of KCAL’s planned seven-hour, 4-11 a.m. PT block of local news programming. The KCAL morning news expansion was announced in July—and is expected to launch in the fall.

In addition to her new role as local news anchor, Yuccas will continue to serve as a CBS News correspondent—and will still appear as a guest co-host on CBS Mornings.

This marks the first time a CBS News correspondent will be taking on the additional role of serving as a CBS Stations anchor, since McMahon and CBS News president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani began leading the unification of CBS News and Stations resources under one divisional and leadership structure in May 2021.

“Creating a hybrid role that is perfectly aligned with Jamie’s experience and strengths as a journalist and storyteller, represents a seminal moment in the continuing unification of our local-to-global news organization,” McMahon said in a statement. “Neeraj and I love the notion of having someone with Jamie’s range of talents play a significant role in the launch of our morning news franchise in Southern California—and also continue to report for all of our CBS News broadcasts and platforms. This truly is a best-of-all-worlds opportunity for both Jamie and CBS.”

Yuccas will remain at the CBS Broadcast Center in Studio City, Calif., which serves as the home of KCAL, sister station KCBS-TV, and the CBS News West Coast Bureau—where she has been based since 2017.

Yuccas will also continue to host Nickelodeon’s Nick News, where she has reported on several topics, including climate change, robots and immigration.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last several years as a CBS News correspondent, reporting on stories of national and international importance, and I’m thrilled to have a chance to broaden my work as an anchor here in Los Angeles, a city I know and love. I am grateful to Wendy, Neeraj, Joel, Mike (Dello Stritto, vice president and news director, CBS Los Angeles) and the incredibly collaborative team at CBS News and Stations, who worked together to create a new kind of role that I’m confident will strengthen our ability to tell those meaningful stories—and further connect our CBS community of journalists,” said Yuccas. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Yuccas began her CBS career in 2011 as a reporter and morning anchor at WCCO-TV, the CBS station in Minneapolis-St. Paul. While at WCCO, she won two Emmys and contributed reporting to the CBS Evening News and CBS This Morning for breaking news stories in the Midwest, including flooding in Minot, N.D.; the Minnesota state government shutdown; and winter weather and flooding across the region.

In 2015, Yuccas became a New York-based correspondent for CBS Newspath. Two years later, she moved to Los Angeles and became a CBS News correspondent.