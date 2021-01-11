Jake Tapper Named CNN’s Lead Washington Anchor; Abby Phillip Named Anchor of Inside Politics Sunday

CNN is also announcing new roles and shows for many of its on-air talent this Monday morning.

The Lead with Jake Tapper will expand by one hour—airing from 4-6 p.m. ET nightly. In addition, Tapper will continue in his role on Sunday mornings, now co-anchoring State of the Union with Dana Bash. He will also serve as the network’s lead anchor for all major Washington events.

Wolf Blitzer will continue to anchor the network’s signature evening newscast, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, now airing for only one hour nightly—now from 6-7 p.m. ET. The program will be seen around the world, simulcast on the CNN U.S. and CNN International networks. He will also have a principal anchor role for all major breaking news and continue to host CNN special reports.

Dana Bash has been named co-anchor of the network’s Sunday morning newsmaker show, now called State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Tapper and Bash will each anchor two Sundays a month, beginning Jan. 24.

In addition, Bash will continue as the network’s chief political correspondent and will also host quarterly primetime interview specials.

One of the most notable changes has to do with Abby Phillip, whose stock skyrocketed in 2020. Phillip will become the anchor of Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip, from 8-9 a.m. ET on Sundays, beginning Jan. 24th. Phillip has also been named the network’s senior political correspondent.

What does that mean for John King? Well, he’ll get to sleep in a bit on those Sunday mornings, but he isn’t leaving the network. King will continue to host Inside Politics with John King weekdays from 12-1 p.m. ET. The network’s chief national correspondent, he will also continue to have a key role in all political coverage.

Pamela Brown will become the anchor of CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. ET, beginning Jan. 23. Brown will also serve as a senior Washington correspondent for CNN.

Jim Acosta is leaving the White House beat after eight years. He has been named anchor and chief domestic correspondent for CNN. His anchoring duties will be on the weekends with more details coming soon.

Last, but certainly not least, Kaitlan Collins has been named CNN chief White House correspondent, replacing Acosta as the network’s go-to reporter covering the Biden administration.

