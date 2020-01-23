PBS | People

Jake Tapper, Dan Rather, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi Among Those Paying Tribute to the Late Jim Lehrer

By A.J. Katz Comment

Former PBS NewsHour anchor Jim Lehrer passed away this morning peacefully at his Washington D.C. home. He was 85.

Journalists have been tweeting out their respects to the TV news legend throughout the afternoon. Below is a sample.

First, his former PBS NewsHour colleague (and current NewsHour anchor) Judy Woodruff:

 

And present NewsHour journalists:

Also, CNN’s Jake Tapper:

NewsHour executive producer Sara Just:

The Speaker of the House weighed in:

As did a duo of former Secretaries of State:

 

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement