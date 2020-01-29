Jake Tapper Breaks Story That White House Has ‘Issued a Formal Threat’ to Ex-NSA John Bolton

Anchor of CNN’s The Lead and State of the Union, Jake Tapper broke a significant news story during the 12 p.m. ET hour.

The news from Tapper: The White House has issued a formal threat to former national security adviser John Bolton to keep him from publishing his memoir, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.

According to Tapper, The White House had no comment on his reporting. Neither Bolton nor a spokesperson for the book publisher, Simon & Schuster, responded to a request for comment either.

The White House’s formal threat (in the form of a letter) comes after Pres. Trump has been sending out tweets, attacking his former NSA. Additionally, Bolton’s lawyer has been accusing the White House of damaging the vetting process for Bolton’s book by sharing its contents with those outside the National Security Council’s Records Management Division.

Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt Joe Biden and his son Hunter. This past Sunday, The New York Times’and reported that Bolton’s book details a time last August when Trump directly linked $391 million in security aid to Ukraine with that country’s government launching investigations into former vpand his son Hunter.

Bolton has said he would be willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed. It remains to be seen whether that will happen.

