In Profile Mother’s Day Edition: MacCallum, Faulkner

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and a duo of Fox Newsers spoke with publications about what the holiday means to them.

They’re the focus of this week’s In Profile.

Martha MacCallum spoke to SurvivorNet, a digital media platform that provides information about cancer. Her mom, Betty MacCallum, lost her battle with breast cancer eight years ago: “She was a good mom and a good wife and a good friend. She just set an example by the way she lived her life,” said MacCallum, who remembers fondly a mom that was always there for her friends, family and really anyone in need. “Do the right things and don’t make a big deal out of it,” is the ‘strongest message’ she left for her daughter and it’s the one MacCallum wants most for her own kids to imbibe.”

Speaking of her own kids, all of whom are twentysomethings, MacCallum says: “I feel like anytime my family is together is Mother’s Day. And that’s how my mother was. Anytime we’re together is good.”

Harris Faulkner spoke to Swaay about motherhood. She was asked if she feels like motherhood is a unique challenge to women who want to advance their careers: