In Profile: Hannity, Faulkner

Sean Hannity doesn’t give a ton of interviews these days, but he did speak with the New York Post recently to mark the 25th anniversary of Fox News Channel. Fox News’ parent company Fox Corporation, and the New York Post’s parent company News Corp are sister companies owned by the Murdoch family.

Regarding his daily routine, Hannity tells the Post: “I think I work harder now than I ever did. I find ways to work harder and smarter,” and after his show wraps at 10 p.m., Hannity grabs a bite to eat, “only to plunge himself into more research for the next day, before going to bed at 3 or 4 a.m.” Hannity also insists to the Post that critics who call him anti-science couldn’t be more wrong. “I’m so fascinated with science and medicine,” he said, adding, “It doesn’t matter how many times I tell people on air that I believe in science and the science of vaccination. I was one of the earliest conservatives to say I don’t mind wearing a mask.”

Speaking of 25 years of Fox, Harris Faulkner was recently profiled by our parent publication Adweek for its Inside the Brand section. Faulkner tells Adweek’s Luz Corona about broadcasting from her New Jersey home in early 2020, and how her 11 a.m. program The Faulkner Focus was launched from a makeshift home studio during the pandemic: “The entire family pitched in between virtual work and school to help me get on the air for more than a year. From our Jersey home we reached America and beyond with two successful daily shows, town halls on police in America and 11 primetime and daytime specials on the Covid-19 outbreak and vaccines. While I’m at Fox in person for the most part now, my team and I did launch The Faulkner Focus from my home. That seemed critical to the journey that has afforded me the chance to show my daughters, Bella and Danika, what hard work and vision can accomplish.”