In Profile: Fox News Edition

Three up and coming Fox News personalities have been profiled by various news outlets in recent weeks.
Trey Yingst spoke with Bloomberg Pursuits about foreign reporting, covering conflict zones and he provided readers with eight travel tips. Below are two of eight he uses:
Why you should apply for a second passport.
Yingst: I have two US passports. I need them because I am based in Tel Aviv. In order to work in Israel, I have to have a work visa. But I often travel to places like Lebanon, Afghanistan or Iraq, countries that do not have friendly relations with Israel or consider it an enemy state. So I use what’s called a clean passport. It’s what my second one serves as. To get one, you have to fill out a special application, the DS-82.
A second also allows you to use one passport to process paperwork, like getting a visa for a country while you’re traveling on the other one. It also gives you flexibility. I had to ship my passport overnight to our bureau in London once, because I needed an Afghanistan visa while Kabul was falling. There’s no embassy there. When I tell people I have two passports, oftentimes they say, “Wow, I wish I could get a second one.” I always tell them, “You can. You just have to apply.” It’s not a secret.
Packing this tiny item is like having a second pair of hands.
I used to do rock climbing quite a bit in college. When I first got into journalism, I set off around the world on my own, to learn about the craft. I took a carabiner with me, which my dad suggested. And I’ve always taken one ever since: Clip it to your belt buckle, your backpack, and it’s really like an extra set of hands.
In May 2021, there were protests in Jerusalem between Israeli security forces and Palestinians. Israel and Gaza went to war for about 11 days. We rushed to the scene when there was breaking news, and I was trying to grab my camera, but I also had my gas mask, so I clipped it to my carabiner. During the clashes, the security forces fired tear gas and I needed the mask. It’s also a way of attaching your backpack to your rolling luggage.
Lawrence Jones recently spoke with Resident Magazine about his career trajectory and Saturday primetime Fox News show.
How does your perspective differ from other news shows, based on your background?
Jones: I’m not a traditional prompter reader; I prefer to be out in the field, gathering all the facts for the story and I have the luxury of taking my time to put together my segments as I’m not rushed to get the segment ready for the 9 o’clock news. I’ve covered many crime stories, and I understand the delicate task of reporting on stories where families are still grieving. Sometimes, I spend time with them to gather all the elements of the story and be patient with them as they walk through the process of mourning. I believe that my approach allows me to deliver the news with a sense of humanity.
Johnny Joey Jones spoke with Diverse Ability Magazine recently about his experience serving in the military.
What your inspiration was for initially joining the military?
Jones: My two best friends, Chris and Keith, both of their dads were career military. Chris’ dad was my football coach and technology teacher, and he went to Desert Storm. When he came back, he had this little slideshow of Desert Storm he would show every eighth-grade class each year this as they were going into high school. It was just kind of to let kids know, as they are picking colleges and deciding what to do for the rest of their life, that military service was an option. And that inspired me early on. It inspired me in eighth grade, I guess.
Chris and Keith would talk about their dads and Keith had an uncle who was in the military. I didn’t have anybody in my family, not in my immediate family anyway, who had served in the military. About 2004, I was getting ready to graduate high school and Keith decided he was going to enlist in the Marine Corps, and he started talking to a recruiter. I didn’t want any part of it. Our buddy Chris went to North Georgia College, and with his dad being career military, Chris went into the ROTC program. Quite honestly, my high school girlfriend broke up with me; I didn’t like the job I had; I dropped out of college to change my job hours. I just went to work one day and realized I could work the rest of my life in a job I didn’t like or I could go see what else was out there. That was the first spark that maybe I wanted to leave town.
Then my buddy Keith got me in front of the recruiter and the recruiter did what recruiters do best—they sold me on the Marine Corps. I never talked to another service. If I was going to go to boot camp, I wanted to go to the toughest and hardest one and kind of prove that I could do it.