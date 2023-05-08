In Profile: Fox News Edition

Three up and coming Fox News personalities have been profiled by various news outlets in recent weeks.

Trey Yingst spoke with Bloomberg Pursuits about foreign reporting, covering conflict zones and he provided readers with eight travel tips. Below are two of eight he uses:

Why you should apply for a second passport. Yingst: I have two US passports. I need them because I am based in Tel Aviv. In order to work in Israel, I have to have a work visa. But I often travel to places like Lebanon, Afghanistan or Iraq, countries that do not have friendly relations with Israel or consider it an enemy state. So I use what’s called a clean passport. It’s what my second one serves as. To get one, you have to fill out a special application, the DS-82. A second also allows you to use one passport to process paperwork, like getting a visa for a country while you’re traveling on the other one. It also gives you flexibility. I had to ship my passport overnight to our bureau in London once, because I needed an Afghanistan visa while Kabul was falling. There’s no embassy there. When I tell people I have two passports, oftentimes they say, “Wow, I wish I could get a second one.” I always tell them, “You can. You just have to apply.” It’s not a secret. Packing this tiny item is like having a second pair of hands. I used to do rock climbing quite a bit in college. When I first got into journalism, I set off around the world on my own, to learn about the craft. I took a carabiner with me, which my dad suggested. And I’ve always taken one ever since: Clip it to your belt buckle, your backpack, and it’s really like an extra set of hands. In May 2021, there were protests in Jerusalem between Israeli security forces and Palestinians. Israel and Gaza went to war for about 11 days. We rushed to the scene when there was breaking news, and I was trying to grab my camera, but I also had my gas mask, so I clipped it to my carabiner. During the clashes, the security forces fired tear gas and I needed the mask. It’s also a way of attaching your backpack to your rolling luggage.

Lawrence Jones recently spoke with Resident Magazine about his career trajectory and Saturday primetime Fox News show.

How does your perspective differ from other news shows, based on your background? Jones: I’m not a traditional prompter reader; I prefer to be out in the field, gathering all the facts for the story and I have the luxury of taking my time to put together my segments as I’m not rushed to get the segment ready for the 9 o’clock news. I’ve covered many crime stories, and I understand the delicate task of reporting on stories where families are still grieving. Sometimes, I spend time with them to gather all the elements of the story and be patient with them as they walk through the process of mourning. I believe that my approach allows me to deliver the news with a sense of humanity.

Johnny Joey Jones spoke with Diverse Ability Magazine recently about his experience serving in the military.